The Westgate High Tigers overcame a blizzard of penalty flags to beat the Teurlings Catholic Rebels 33-27 Friday night in a District 5-4A game that marked only the second home game of the season for WHS.
The two teams combined for 296 yards in penalties, with over 200 of those yards assessed against Westgate on 22 penalties.
But the Tigers led for much of the game, trailing only 7-6 after an early second-quarter TD by the Rebels. Westgate reclaimed the lead with an 83-yard bomb from Brennan Landry to Jordan Doucet and did not trail again, though Teurlings got to within 25-21 at one point.
Westgate (4-2 overall, 1-1 district) continues district play this coming Friday at Northside.
In other games involving Teche Area teams Friday, New Iberia shut out Comeaux 49-0 for its first District 3-5A win of the year; Loreauville beat West St. Mary 46-6, Jeanerette beat Delcambre 22-0 and Ascension Episcopal beat Franklin 35-14 in District 7-2A action; St. Martinville beat Erath 36-28 in a District 6-3A contest; and Highland Baptist beat Hanson Memorial 43-30 and Vermilion Catholic beat Centerville 55-20 in a pair of District 8-A games.
Catholic High walloped Houma Christian 69-0 Thursday in a District 7-2A game.
New Iberia 49, Comeaux 0
NISH scored four first-quarter touchdowns and three second-quarter TDs, including a pair of fumble returns, in shutting out Comeaux Friday in Lafayette.
Alvin George led the Yellow Jackets with 9 yards rushing and two touchdowns in his return from injury, but it was the NISH defense and special teams that stood tall.
New Iberia held Comeaux to 49 total yards, all on the ground. Mike Akins returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Mason Cummings had a 12-yard fumble return for a TD two minutes later.
The Jackets also got a pair of punt returns for touchdowns, a 51-yarder from Taylor Williams and an 80-yarder from Tyce Fusilier sandwiched around Markel Linzer's 17-yard scoring run.
NISH (4-2, 1-2) travels to Sulphur next Saturday for a district game.