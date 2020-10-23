Given the way 2020 has gone, it should come as no surprise to Teche Area football fans that at least three games involving local football teams were postponed Friday night until the daytime Saturday because of weather related issues.
New Iberia Senior High School's District 3-5A opener at Lafayette High was postponed because of lightning until noon Saturday.
The District 7-2A game featuring Catholic High visiting Loreauville also was postponed because of lightning. The game will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.
St. Martinville Senior High School's District 6-3A game at Abbeville High was postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday after the lights at Wildcat Stadium went out.
The prep football season had already been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the suspension of the school year in March. Originally scheduled to begin during what normally would be the third week of the season, the start was moved up a week.
Some area teams have had games canceled because of positive coronavirus tests (either at their school or the opposing school), and Hurricane Delta forced many teams to move their games up to Wednesday (after originally moving to Thursday) in the second week of the season, or back to Sunday in one case. Highland Baptist did not play until the third week after its first two games were canceled because of positive tests before the opener and the hurricane in week 2.
And that's all after Hurricane Laura swept through southwest Louisiana in late August, putting an end to many Lake Charles-area teams' football seasons because of the damage done to the area.