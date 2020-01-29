Former Archbishop Hannan head football coach Scott Wattigny was named the new head football coach and Athletic Director at Catholic High Wednesday afternoon according to a prepared statement from CHS principal Dr. Stella Arabie and CHS Chancellor Father William Blanda.
“We feel strongly that we have obtained the services of an excellent educator and coach in Mr. Wattigny'" Arabie said in the statement. "He comes to us with a great deal of experience teaching and coaching in Catholic schools, which will be a huge asset to our programs.”
