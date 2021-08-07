ST. MARTINVILLE — The victim in a shooting in the 800 block of Bridge Street Friday evening has been identified.
According to St. Martinville Police, Kolby LeBlanc, 19, was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. LeBlanc was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.
LeBlanc is the grandson of former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson and the nephew of current St. Martinville mayoral candidate Lisa Nelson.
Another man, Tori Johnson, 19, was taken into custody Friday night, according to St. Martinville Chief of Police Ricky Martin.
The shooting occurred after an altercation between the two men. According to police, the both men were carrying guns at the time.
No charges had been filed as of Friday evening as investigators evaluated evidence and reviewed security camera video from the scene.
"We are still investigating," Martin said. "We have a bunch of video to look at."