One victim found in Friday evening fire in New Iberia
A fire on North Neco Town Road early Friday evening resulted in the death of  Keith Brown, 62, of New Iberia, according to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

 Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

A spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal said that units with Iberia Parish District No. 1 responded to a report of a fire in the 2500 block of North Neco Town Road around 5:45 p.m. Friday. Firefighters located Brown’s body when they arrived on scene.

The Office of the State Fire Marshals was called in for the investigation shortly afterward. All other details regarding the fire are pending the results of that investigation.

 

