The Iberia Parish Coroner has released the identity of the victim of a fatal house fire that occurred Friday evening.
According to a press release, Keith Brown, 62, of New Iberia, perished in the blaze.
A spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal said that units with Iberia Parish District No. 1 responded to a report of a fire in the 2500 block of North Neco Town Road around 5:45 p.m. Friday. Firefighters located Brown’s body when they arrived on scene.
The Office of the State Fire Marshals was called in for the investigation shortly afterward. All other details regarding the fire are pending the results of that investigation.