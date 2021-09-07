Murder scene

UPDATED 1:28 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021 — The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a Tuesday morning homicide in Jeanerette as Tommy Carson Jr., 19, of Franklin.

ORIGINAL STORY: JEANERETTE — Police in Jeanerette have arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man early Tuesday morning.

Chief of Police Dusty Vallot said the incident happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Church and Pellerin streets. 

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested early Tuesday morning. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

The Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office aided in the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family. The suspect is being held in the Jeanerette City Jail pending first appearance in court. 

No bond has been set. 

According to Vallot, the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

 

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

