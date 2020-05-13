UPDATED 2:30 p.m. 5/13/20 — According to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office, the victim in Tuesday night's shooting is Fabeka Hayes, 31.
UPDATED 9:50 a.m. 5/13/20 — According to the New Iberia Police Department, the boyfriend of a manager at a Church's Fried Chicken restaurant is in custody, charged with the woman's murder Tuesday night.
A police spokesman said NIPD officers located and arrested Clarence Joseph Payton, 51, for the shooting death of the woman. She was found in the restaurant at the corner of W. St. Peter and Hopkins streets around 10:15 Tuesday night.
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office declared her dead at the scene.
Payton will be booked in the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of first-degree murder.
ORIGINAL STORY: New Iberia Police are treating the death of a woman while at work Tuesday night as a domestic incident, according to an NIPD spokesman.
At about 10:15 p.m., police were called to the Church's Fried Chicken at the corner of W. St. Peter and Hopkins streets. Officers found the victim on the floor of the restaurant suffering from a single gunshot wound.
According to a bystander, the woman was a manager at the restaurant.
Police did not say an arrest had been made. The spokesman asked that anyone with information related to the shooting call the NIPD at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 346-TIPS.