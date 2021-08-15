UPDATED 2:10 p.m., 8/15/21: According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, a 19-year-old woman is in custody after a hit-and-run crash that left the Lydia Veterans Memorial damaged Sunday morning.
Information on the identity of the woman and the charges being place will be published when available, as the investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY: Louisiana State Police are seeking the driver of a car that left the road on Highway 83 in Lydia Sunday morning, damaging the Veterans Memorial monument before driving off.
According to a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I, a driver passing by the monument around 7:15 a.m. Sunday saw a short white male with a shaved head who was driving a white Nissan Altima at the scene. Another vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee with a female driver, was also stopped at the memorial.
The spokesman said that when the driver turned around on Highway 83 and returned to the scene to see what had happened, both vehicles were gone.
Iberia Parish District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier said he saw the damage when he was returning from church Sunday.
The crash cracked portions of the marble slabs that make up the obelisk at the site, as well as ripping out lighting and other markers along the perimeter of the monument.
Anyone having any information on this incident is asked to contact LSP at (337) 262-5880.