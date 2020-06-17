A New Iberia man is in jail in Vermilion Parish after a police pursuit from Abbeville to New Iberia that ended with gunfire being exchanged at his residence in Acadian Acres.
Ryan Hargrave, 56, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful use of body armor, aggravated flight from an officer and threatening a public official.
Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies, including Abbeville and New Iberia Police, Abbeville City Marshal, and Vermilion and Iberia Sheriff's Offices were involved in the chase.
According to a Louisiana State police spokesman, Hargrave fired at police after they pursued him to his home at the corner of Alameda and Santa Clara streets after 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was hit during the exchange when multiple officers returned fire.
It is not known which agencies the officers returning fire worked for.
Hargrave was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, then put under observation at a local hospital.
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, he was processed into the jail early Wednesday. Bail is set at $190,000.
New Iberia Police officers were at Hargrave's residence on May 5. On that day, Hargrave refused to come out of the house, leading to an hours-long standoff. No charges were filed in that incident.
The LSP is handling the investigation, which is ongoing, because officers fired their weapons during the arrest. New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor said Tuesday evening he was turning the investigation over to the state.
ORIGINAL POST: State Police are now on the scene are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Alameda and Santa Clara streets in Acadian Acres where New Iberia Police officers exchanged fire with a man after a pursuit that began in Abbeville.
According to NIPD Police Chief Todd D'Albor, the pursuit ended at a residence in Acadian Acres. The subject of the pursuit was injured in the gunfire exchange.
The investigation of the shooting incident is being turned over to the Louisiana State Police, D'Albor said.
According to scanner traffic, Abbeville Police and Abbeville City Marshals, along with Erath Police, pursued he subject of the shooting to New Iberia. NIPD and Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were also on the scene.
According to neighbors, the man exchanged fire with officers after the pursuit ended at the Alameda Street residence. One neighbor said the man had tried to run over an officer before coming to a stop.
The subject is the same man who was involved in a standoff at the Alameda Street residence on May 5. That incident was resolved after several hours without any gunfire.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.