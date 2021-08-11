Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 5:50 pm
Shataybia Lewis
UPDATED 5 p.m. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reports that Shatayvia Lewis, 12, has been found.
PREVIOUS STORY — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is still seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who has been lost since late Wednesday morning.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Shatayvia Lewis, 12, Lewis was last seen on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. at the St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street in New Iberia.
Shatayvia was last seen wearing a purple Mardi Gras t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black Nike book bag.
She is not in imminent danger. According to the spokeswoman, her disappearance does not qualify for an Amber alert to be sent out at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the location of this juvenile is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright © 1997-The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.