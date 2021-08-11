Shataybia Lewis

UPDATED 5 p.m. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reports that Shatayvia Lewis, 12, has been found.

PREVIOUS STORY — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is still seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who has been lost since late Wednesday morning.

According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Shatayvia Lewis, 12, Lewis was last seen on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. at the St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street in New Iberia.

Shatayvia was last seen wearing a purple Mardi Gras t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black Nike book bag.

She is not in imminent danger. According to the spokeswoman, her disappearance does not qualify for an Amber alert to be sent out at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the location of this juvenile is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.

