According to Gov. John Bel Edwards' press office, a presumptive positive case of coronavirus was incorrectly attributed to an Iberia Parish resident Wednesday.
"Yesterday, we reported a presumptive positive coronavirus result of an Iberia parish resident, based on information provided to the Office of Public Health by the patient’s health care provider," said Christina Stephens with the Governor's Press Office. "Additional investigation revealed that the patient currently lives in Lafourche Parish, where they are hospitalized.
"We have updated our reporting to list one presumptive positive case in Lafourche. Through contact tracing, we will continue to gather information about this and all of the current presumptive positive cases, so that we can monitor close contacts to prevent the spread of illness."