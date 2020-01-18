JEANERETTE — Two men were arrested Friday night in the shooting death of a 17-year-old man earlier that evening.
Rondrick Grant, 21, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Kendall Thompson, 17. Travlon Dauphine, 20, faces a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder stemming from the incident.
Thompson was shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street just before 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Jeanerette Police, an altercation took place at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street earlier Friday afternoon. Dispatchers said initial reports indicated Thompson's death was the result of a drive-by shooting.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police say more arrests are expected.