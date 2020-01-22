Two more men have been arrested in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kendall Thompson in Jeanerette Friday.
According to Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest "Pac-Man" Martin, George Bobb IV and McClellan Molo, both 19 years old, were captured in Rapides Parish on warrants for second-degree murder charges stemming from Thompson's death.
Two other men had already been arrested in the murder investigation. Rondrick Grant, 21, and Travlon Dauphine, 20, were arrested Friday evening, within hours of Thompson's death.
Thompson was shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau Street just before 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Jeanerette Police, an altercation took place at the intersection earlier Friday afternoon. Dispatchers said initial reports indicated Thompson's death was the result of a drive-by shooting.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.