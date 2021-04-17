UPDATE: The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Saturday that the two Seacor Power crewmen found Friday are James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert and Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans.
PREVIOUS STORY: Search and rescue efforts are continuing for a fifth day at the site of a liftboat that capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon Tuesday afternoon.
According to a social media post from the U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans, commercial divers from Donjon Marine worked until 1 a.m. Saturday searching the Seacor Power liftboat until 1 a.m. when operations were halted due to the weather. Diving operations have resumed this morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its surface search as well in the area south of Port Fourchon.
Divers recovered the bodies of two more people from the overturned liftboat Friday, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.
That brings to four the number of people recovered from the tragedy so far. On Thursday, crew from Coast Guard cutter recovered the body of Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville. A helicopter operating out of the Coast Guard Training Center in Mobile, Ala. spotted Williams' body floating near Cocodrie, some 33 miles west of the Seacor Power site. The first casualty of the incident, David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, the captain of the Seacor Power, was recovered Wednesday.
The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of both victims.
Six people were rescued Tuesday when the vessel capsized in heavy seas and freakishly high winds. Nine people are still missing.
At least one Teche Area native, Dylan Daspit of Delcambre, is among those listed as missing. Friends and family gathered at the Shrimp Festival grounds in Delcambre Thursday night to pray for Daspit’s safe return.
Another man with ties to New Iberia, Jay Guevara, is also listed among the missing.
Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.
"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident," said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts."