Two men are under arrest on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery after what Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are calling a botched robbery attempt.
Tyler Bourque, 23, and Ronald Bourque, 50, were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Sunday afternoon in relation to a Saturday night homicide in the 100 block of Cotton Street.
According to an IPSO spokesman, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Cotton Street after receiving a report of a man being shot just before 10 p.m. Saturday in reference to a male being shot. Deputies found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name later.
According to the IPSO spokesman, detectives expect to make more arrests in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.