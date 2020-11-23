A man and a woman were killed Sunday afternoon when the four-wheeled all terrain vehicle they were riding in slid into a cane field drainage ditch in Iberia parish.
The two occupants, Renee Landry Hoffpauir, 53, and Chad Stansbury, 53, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday IPSO deputies responded to a sugar care field in the 7400 block of Danielle Road in reference to a fatal Utility Side-by-side Vehicle accident. The initial investigation revealed that the Utility Terrian Vehicle ran off the sugar cane headland and into a drainage ditch embankment.
This accident remains under investigation.