Two injured, one killed in Iberia Parish crash

A 41-yar-old Erath woman died in a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 14 near Old Louisiana 25 in Iberia Parish Friday evening.
State Troop I was notified of the crash shortly before 6 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Kristy K. Hebert of Erath, according to a prepared statement from Troop I.
According to the statement, the preliminary investigation revealed Ashlee Vincent Broussard was driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner east on LA 14. At the same time, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling east on LA 14 in the left lane. For reasons still under investigation, Broussard turned left into the path of the Accord and was struck. After the collision, the 4-Runner overturned into the median.
Broussard and her front seat passenger, Hebert, were not restrained at the time of the crash. Broussard was not injured, but Hebert suffered fatal injuries. A third passenger in the rear seat, whose seat belt usage was unknown at the time the statement was released, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Accord was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and seat belt usage on their part is under investigation.
Broussard submitted a breath sample which indicated she was above the legal limit of intoxication. Impairment on the part of the other driver is pending investigation due to their current medical condition. Broussard was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail where she was book on charges of careless operation, no seat belt, first degree vehicular negligent injuring (2 counts) and vehicular homicide.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 58 fatal crashes resulting in 69 deaths since the beginning of 2021.