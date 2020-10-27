ST. MARTINVILLE -- Two brothers have been arrested in an investigation into a shooting death in St. Martinville last week.
According to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, Damontae and Davontae Gardner were arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
The arrests come after a shooting death around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the 200 block of Honore Street. The victim, Brandon Kerlegan, was shot several times. He was declared dead on the scene.
The incident is still under investigation. More arrests are expected.