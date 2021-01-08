Social media giant Twitter has permanently suspended Pres. Donald Trump's account, citing a potential for the incitement of violence.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the notice from the company's TwitterSafety account stated.
The suspension comes 48 hours after a mob marched from a Trump rally in Washington, D.C. to the U.S. Capitol and occupied the building, attempting to upset the counting of electoral votes to certify the election of Joseph R. Biden as the president-elect.