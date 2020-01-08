Three people were arrested Tuesday on charges related to an attempted murder in Iberia Parish.
According to Iberia Parish Jail reports, Skyler Kane Verret, 20, was booked into the jail around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and criminal damage to property.
Later Tuesday evening two other suspects, Victoria Ann Hargis, 20, and Alexis L. Hargis, 21, were arrested as well. The two were booked onto the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of principal to second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and principal to criminal damage to property.
Al three are being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on $138,500 bond each. As of Wednesday morning, no booking mugshots were available of the suspects.
There is no other information on the arrests at this time. More details will be posted as they are available.