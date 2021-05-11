UPDATED 7:28 pm. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Iberia Parish, north central St. Mary Parish and central St. Martin Parish until 8:15 p.m.
At 7:27 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeanerette, moving northeast at 15 mph.The storm is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Residents should expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees in the areas near Jeanerette, Sorrel and Lake Fausse Pointe.
The National Weather Service advises that residents move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
ORIGINAL WARNING: The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for northwestern Iberia, southeastern Lafayette and west central St. Martin parishes until 7:30 p.m.
At 6:43 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lydia, or near Avery Island, moving north at 20 mph.
Penny-size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include New Iberia, St. Martinville, Avery Island, Broussard, Delcambre, Loreauville, Cade, Coteau, Lydia, Lake Fausse Pointe, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.