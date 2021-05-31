BATON ROUGE — LSU will travel to Eugene, Oregon, to play in the regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday.
and the Tigers will travel to the Eugene Regional hosted by the University of Oregon.
LSU (34-22) is the No. 3 seed in the Eugene Regional will play second-seeded Gonzaga (33-17) Friday in a first-round matchup at 9 p.m. Top-seeded Oregon (37-14) will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State (28-13) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Friday's games will be streamed live on ESPN3, and they will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Louisiana Tech will be one of the 16 NCAA Regional host sites for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship for the first time.
Fresh off hosting the 2021 Conference USA Baseball Tournament, the new J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park will play host to postseason baseball for the second straight weekend.
The Bulldogs (40-18) play No. 4 seed Rider (23-16) at 6 p.m. Friday. No. 2 seed North Carolina State (30-17) plays third-seed Alabama (31-24) at 2 p.m.
Southern University (20-28), winners of the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament, also made the field as the No. 4 seed in the Austin Regional and faces top seed Texas (42-15) at 1 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network. No. 2 seed Arizona State (32-20) plays No. 3 Fairfield (37-3) at 6 p.m. in the other game in the regional.
Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday to Monday, if necessary.
The national top 16 seeds in order are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi St. (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20) and Louisiana Tech (40-18).(4)
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with nine teams selected. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, the Pac-12 has six participants and the Big 12 and Conference USA each have four teams in the field. The Big Ten Conference has three teams while the American Athletic, Atlantic Sun, Big South, Big West, Metro Atlantic and Missouri Valley all have two teams in the field.(4)
Grand Canyon, NJIT, Norfolk State, and Presbyterian are making their first appearance in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Nevada is making its first appearance since 2000.
Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 43rd straight appearance. Other notable consecutive streaks include Vanderbilt (15) and Florida (13).
Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Texas is hosting for the 28th time, while Louisiana Tech is hosting for the first time.
Stanford is second in the field, hosting for the 19th time, while South Carolina is hosting for the 18th time and Mississippi State is hosting for the 15th time since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.
Ole Miss is hosting for the 10th time while Arkansas is hosting for the ninth time. Hosting for the eighth time includes TCU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt with Arizona, East Carolina and Tennessee each hosting for the sixth time. Notre Dame is hosting for the fifth time but the first since 2004.
Seven schools — Arkansas, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt — each hosted in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.
There are 30 Division I Conferences that receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.