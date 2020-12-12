LSU placekicker Cade York hit a 57-yard field goal with 27 seconds remaining and Evan McPherson missed a potential game-tying attempt as time ran out to give LSU a 37-34 win over the sixth-ranked Florida Gators Saturday night at The Swamp.
York’s winning field goal was set up by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Florida after a defender threw the shoe of a player he tackled after the play.
Freshman quarterback Max Johnson, starting his first game for LSU, completed 21 of 36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Florida Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask was 29-for-47 for 474 yards but had two picks to go with two TD throws.
Freshman receiver Kayshon Boutte, a Westgate High graduate, led the Tigers with 108 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Despite giving up 609 yards, LSU’s defense played well enough to win on a night that got foggier as the game progressed.
LSU forced three turnovers, and did not turn the ball over on offense. The Tigers are 4-5 on the season.