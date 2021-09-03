Sorry, an error occurred.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 3, 2021 @ 7:07 pm
Police are on the scene of a shooting at Sneaker House in the 900 block of S. Lewis Street in New Iberia.
New Iberia Police are on the scene of a shooting at a shopping center on S. Lewis Street.
According to an NIPD spokeswoman, three people were shot. She was not able to give any other details at this time.
The shooting occurred outside Sneaker House, a shoe store in a strip mall at the intersection of S. Lewis Street and Admiral Doyle Drive.
A person at the scene said that two men got out of a car and opened fire, shooting at least one female victim fatally. Another victim, a male, was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
More details will be published as they become available.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
