Three Jeanerette residents among four killed in two-vehicle crash on I-49

A two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night claimed the lives of three Jeanerette residents as well as a Dallas, Georgia, man.
According to a prepared statement from Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.
The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia, and 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons, all of Jeanerette.
The initial investigation revealed Lundy was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup north in the southbound lanes of I-49. Lindy Simmons was driving a 2017 Cadillac XT5 SUV south on I-49. The vehicles struck head-on in the left lane.
Lundy was pronounced dead at the scene. A State Troop I prepared statement said police did not know if Lundy was using seat belt restraints. Lindy Simmons, who was restrained, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn and Christopher Simmons were taken to local hospitals where they ultimately died of their injuries.
Two other passengers in the SUV were also taken to hospitals and remain in critical condition.
Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers; results are pending at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
The crash remains under investigation.
An 86-year-old Texas man died later when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving struck a State Trooper's vehicle that was blocking both southbound lanes of I-49 at LA 106, to divert traffic off of the interstate onto the exit ramp due to the earlier fatal crash at mile marker 40 in St. Landry Parish. The fully-marked police vehicle was using its emergency lights.
According to state police, 86-year-old Billy M. Lee of Terrell, Texas, was driving south on I-49 when the Silverado approached the detour and struck the right front of the stationary LSP unit in the right travel lane. Despite restraint use, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. The Trooper sustained minor injuries.
Blood evidence was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. Impairment is not suspected as a factor and this crash remains under investigation.