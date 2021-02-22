Ten local teams earn boys' basketball playoff spots; six will play first games at home

Ten Teche Area boys’ basketball teams earned playoff bids, and six of those will open the playoffs at home later this week, led by Franklin, seeded fifth in Class 2A, and New Iberia, seeded sixth in Class 5A.
Also earning home games were Westgate, the No. 9 seed in Class 4A; St. Martinville, seeded No. 11 in Class 3A; West St. Mary, seeded 12th in Class 2A; and ESA, the No. 3 seed in Division V, which has only nine teams in the bracket, with only two of those playing first-round games. All others in Division V, including ESA, have first-round byes into the quarterfinals.
Local teams taking to the road for their playoff openers include Delcambre, the No. 19 seed in 2A; Centerville, seeded 17th in Class A; Catholic High, the No. 9 seed in the 13-team Division III bracket; and Highland Baptist, seeded 14th in the 16-team Division IV bracket.
All bi-district playoff for non-select classes B through 5A must be played by Friday. In the smaller brackets, non-select Class C and all five select divisions, first-round (regional) playoffs must be played by March 2.
New Iberia (23-7) will play host to No. 27 Parkway (10-7) in the Yellow Jackets’ 5A playoff opener.
In 4A, Westgate (12-9) plays host to No. 24 seed South Lafourche (8-6).
St. Martinville (19-9) will play host to No. 22 Donaldsonville (8-7) at 6 p.m. Friday in a 3A playoff game.
In Class 2A, Franklin (24-4) plays host to No. 28 Varnado (9-7); West St. Mary (15-9) plays host to No. 21 Capitol (11-12); and Delcambre (18-8) travels to No. 14 East Feliciana (14-5).
Centerville (6-13) travels to No. 16 Sicily Island (3-5) in a Class A playoff game.
Catholic High (10-11), the fourth local team from District 7-2A to earn a playoff bid, travels to No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (9-15) in a Division III regional game.
Highland Baptist (16-1) travels to No. 2 Riverside Academy (11-7) for a Division IV regional game Friday at 6 p.m.
In Division V, ESA (17-11) plays host to Claiborne (8-12) in a quarterfinal game that must be played by March 5.