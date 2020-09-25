An 18-year old man was shot and injured Thursday night on Pershing Street, according to New Iberia Police.
Police Chief Todd D'Albor said the incident occurred around 10:15 Thursday in the 1000 block of Pershing, near the intersection with Lee Street.
D'Albor said that investigators are looking at several persons of interest, but no suspects have been named yet.
The teen was hit in the ankle, according to D'Albor. His wounds are not life threatening.
D'Albor said the shooting remains under investigation.