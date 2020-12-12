The three Teche Area teams remaining in the LHSAA football playoffs after two rounds all were eliminated in the quarterfinals Friday night.
The Loreauville High School Tigers, seeded No. 3 in Class 2A, took No. 6 seed Kinder to double overtime before falling 21-14.
St. Martinville, seeded 10th in Class 3A, lost a road game to No. 2 seed Union Parish 47-6 in Farmerville.
And Centerville, the No. 11 seed in Class A, fell to No. 3 Grand Lake 27-6 at home Friday.
Kinder 21, Loreauville 14
LOREAUVILLE — Kinder dominated the time of possession in the first half, holding Loreauville to seven offensive plays in the first quarter and 22 for the half while running 34 plays of their own in the half.
But the Tigers proved to be a match defensively for the visiting Yellow Jackets, allowing only a second-quarter touchdown run by Tylan Ceasar in regulation play and forcing five turnovers on the night.
Loreauville knotted the score on its first possession of the second half when quarterback Calep Jacob found Ethan Simon streaking up the hash marks a couple of steps behind the defense for an 80-yard TD bomb with 10 1/2 minutes to go in the third quarter.
Neither team scored again in regulation, though both had chances. Loreauville turned the ball over on downs inside the Kinder 25 with just under a minute to play in the first half, and got to the 27 later in the third quarter before again turning the ball over on downs.
Kinder marched from midfield to inside the Loreauville 1-yard line with time running out, then missed an 18-yard field goal as time expired, only to get a second chance on a roughing the kicker penalty. Instead of taking the kick, Kinder decided to go for the touchdown and was ruled short on Bryce Laughlin's carry from inches away, sending the game to overtime.
Kinder won the toss and deferred in overtime, giving Loreauville a first down at the 10 in the high school overtime format. Jacob kept the ball, rolled around right end and dove inside the pylon with a defender draped over him to put the Tigers ahead. The PAT by Cameron Trahan made it 14-7.
Loreauville stuffed the Jackets on three plays on the ensuing possession, but quarterback Graham Fawcett found tight end Brandon White open for a five-yard TD pass after faking a run, with Makalean Trahan tying it up with the PAT.
In the second overtime, it took three runs, the last a three-yard end around by Griffin Cooley, to put the Jackets ahead 21-14 following Trahan's point after.
On Loreauville's possession, two runs by Jacob brought the ball to the 2-yard line before Jacob was stopped for a three-yard loss on third down. On fourth and goal, Jacob rolled right, then threw a dart to twin brother Collin Jacob, who was just outside the goal line for the turnover on downs.