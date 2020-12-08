The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in an attempted theft from an automatic teller machine.
Deputies with the IPSO responded to Community First Bank on West Old Spanish Trail Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, the ATM was found damaged from an attempted burglary.
Video shows a black male with dreads attempting to force entry into the ATM. Law enforcement officials are requesting any information regarding the identity and/or location of the pictured subject.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IPSO at
337-369-3711 or the Bureau of Investigations at 337-367-8702.