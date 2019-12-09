The New Iberia Police Department has named a suspect in Sunday morning's shooting at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets that left one man dead and another wounded.
According to a NIPD spokesman, an arrest warrant has been issued for Dominic Lamar George, 33, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal carrying of a weapon stemming from Sunday morning's shooting incident. He is also wanted on unrelated charges of home invasion and theft over $750.
NIPD dispatchers received a report of shots being fired at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arriving at the location found one victim lying in the street. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced that victim dead at the scene.
A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on George's whereabouts can call the New Iberia Police Department at 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.