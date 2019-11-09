A Jeanerette area man is under arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Noah Olivier Wednesday evening.
According to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman, Collin Coco, 29, was arrested Friday evening and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from an argument that left Olivier dead and another man wounded.
According to the IPSO, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 3500 block of Olivier Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies found a large group of people in the driveway of the home who directed deputies to an individual laying on the ground. Deputies found Olivier, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest. They administered emergency first aid to no avail.
Detectives later learned that Olivier and two other men went to Coco’s home Wednesday night. An argument started between the Olivier and Coco, then escalated when investigators said Coco pulled a gun and fired at Olivier and the two other men. Olivier was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was hit in the shoulder and fled the scene. The third man was not injured.
No bond has been set for Coco at this time.