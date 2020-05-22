Suspect arrested in 2019 murder of St. Martinville teen

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in custody, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Malik Filer after being on the run for nine months.

Daylon "Ko Ko" Alexander was named as a suspect immediately after the Aug. 5 shooting death of Filer. Police have been seeking Alexander, the primary suspect in Filer’s death, since Aug. 8 on a warrant for second-degree murder.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said Alexander was arrested Friday after a joint investigation with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office.

Previously, Bernard Mitchell IV had been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Filer’s death.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Vivier Street. Upon arrival, officers found Filer, who had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

