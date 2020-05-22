Suspect arrested in 2019 murder of St. Martinville teen

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in custody, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Malik Filer after being on the run for nine months.
Daylon "Ko Ko" Alexander was named as a suspect immediately after the Aug. 5 shooting death of Filer. Police have been seeking Alexander, the primary suspect in Filer’s death, since Aug. 8 on a warrant for second-degree murder.
St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said Alexander was arrested Friday after a joint investigation with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office.
Previously, Bernard Mitchell IV had been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Filer’s death.