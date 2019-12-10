The suspect in Sunday morning's shooting at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets that left one man dead and another wounded has been arrested.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, Dominic Lamar George, 33, turned himself in to the NIPD around 6 p.m. Monday. He is charged with the first-degree murder of Creamman Holt, 22, of Jeanerette.
He was subsequently booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on that charge as well as charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal carrying of a weapon stemming from Sunday morning's shooting incident. He was also booked on unrelated pending charges of home invasion and theft over $750.
NIPD dispatchers received a report of shots being fired at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arriving at the location found one victim lying in the street. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced that victim dead at the scene.
A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No bond has been set for George.