S. Corinne Street shooting suspect

Dominic Lamar George

 IPSO photo

The suspect in Sunday morning's shooting at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets that left one man dead and another wounded has been arrested.

According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, Dominic Lamar George, 33, turned himself in to the NIPD around 6 p.m. Monday. He is charged with the first-degree murder of Creamman Holt, 22, of Jeanerette.

He was subsequently booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on that charge as well as charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal carrying of a weapon stemming from Sunday morning's shooting incident. He was also booked on unrelated pending charges of home invasion and theft over $750.

NIPD dispatchers received a report of shots being fired at the corner of S. Corinne and Lombard streets around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arriving at the location found one victim lying in the street. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced that victim dead at the scene.

A second shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No bond has been set for George.

