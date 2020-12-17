Sun Belt cancels championship game because of COVID-19 issues with Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, South Carolina — The Sun Belt Conference canceled its conference football championship game because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program, the conference announced in a prepared statement late Thursday.
Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play due to possible exposure and therefore the game cannot be played.
"We are severely disappointed for our student-athletes and staff to not have the opportunity to play in what would have been a truly exciting championship game for the Sun Belt Conference," UL Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said in a statement. "For our football program, fans and alumni, we look forward to learning of our bowl destination this weekend."
Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill also expressed his disappointment.
"We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season," he said. "We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions."