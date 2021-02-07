The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the New Iberia Police Department for 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle.
She seen was getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns and wearing a hat.
Lasalle is approximately 4'6" and 4'9" tall and weighs approximately 75 to 80 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts. She is believed to be in imminent danger.
She was reported missing from a family member's residence between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who has seen Lasalle or has any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the NIPD at (337) 369-2306.