ST. MARTIN PARISH — A St. Martinville woman died last week from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 12.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, Arlene Higginbotham, 60, died on Dec. 19.
According to the spokesman, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3039 near Caliste Olivier Road in St. Martin Parish around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. An investigation showed that the crash occurred as Higginbotham was driving a 2006 Mazda 6 north on 3039 when her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest in a ditch.
According to investigators, Higginbotham was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
According to the spokesman, Troop I has investigated 58 fatal crashes resulting in 60 deaths in 2019.