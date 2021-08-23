crime scene tape

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

According to Mayor Melinda Mitchell, one person was killed in the shooting around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Audrey Circle.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of shootings that have peppered St. Martinville, including another shooting between people in vehicles Friday evening.

According to Mitchell, the suspect approached the residence on foot, then fired five shots before fleeing on foot. Police are still searching the area for the suspect. 

More information will be published as it becomes available.

