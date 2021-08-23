Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 23, 2021 @ 5:44 pm
ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.
According to Mayor Melinda Mitchell, one person was killed in the shooting around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Audrey Circle.
The shooting is the latest in a spate of shootings that have peppered St. Martinville, including another shooting between people in vehicles Friday evening.
According to Mitchell, the suspect approached the residence on foot, then fired five shots before fleeing on foot. Police are still searching the area for the suspect.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Copyright © 1997-The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.