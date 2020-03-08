The St. Martinville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who his family said has been missing for several weeks.
Alfred Joseph Batiste, 65, of St. Martinville was reported missing Sunday afternoon. He was last seen by a family member three weeks ago walking to a St. Martinville grocery store.
Batiste is a black male with brown eyes. He is around 5’6" tall and weighs 130 pounds. Family members said they believed Batiste was visiting relatives in Texas, but those relatives said they have not seen Mr. Batiste.
Anyone with information on Batiste's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3001.