ST. MARTINVILLE -- A St. Martinville man is in jail, arrested after he fired at police officers during a pursuit through the city that ended with a crash at Bayou Tortue in Lafayette Parish.
According to police, Jaylen Gardner, 23, was involved in a pursuit with St. Martinville City Police that began just before 6 p.m. at Church Street and ended at Bayou Tortue when Gardner crashed his vehicle.
Police Chief Ricky Martin said Gardner was arrested after the crash. He also said Gardner fired at police officers during the pursuit.
Gardner will be charged with several traffic offenses in addition to attempted murder of a police officer, Martin said.
Martin also said Gardner had recently been arrested in another shooting incident and had bonded out several days ago.
Wednesday's incident is only the latest gun violence in the city.
Two weeks ago, the grandson of former Mayor Thomas Nelson was killed at a convenience store just across the Bayou Teche from the St. Martinville Police Station.
Another man was grazed during an exchange of gunfire Friday near Pecan Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
On Monday morning, Martez Doucet, out on bond as principal to an attempted murder in New Iberia, was killed in his home on Audrey Circle.
On Monday evening, more gunfire erupted near Madison and Theater streets, although no one was injured.
This is a developing stpry. More information will be published as it becomes available.