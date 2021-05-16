ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is dead after an assailant shot him outside his apartment on N. Main Street Sunday.
Jordan Bulliard, 30, was pronounced dead after a suspect on foot fired three times, hitting him twice outside his home near the intersection of N. Main and Madison streets.
“Somebody walked up on him, shot him and walked away,” said St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin. “In broad daylight, at 12 o’clock on Main Street.”
Martin said that detectives are seek a suspect based on several witnesses and surveillance video from nearby businesses. According to the description from witnesses, the man who fired the shots was thin, dark skinned, bearded and about 6 feet tall. Martin said he was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants or jeans.
“This was something personal,” Martin said. “They walked up and shot him. It wasn’t a random shooting.”
According to Martin, no motive for the shooting has been developed yet.
More information will be published as it becomes available.