ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville man is in jail tonight without bond after being charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile male.
Samuel Brannen, 70, was arrested Thursday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on a single count of aggravated crime against nature.
According to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, a report was filed on Dec. 10 alleging Brannen had sexually abused the underage male. Following an investigation into the allegations, investigators obtained a warrant for Brannen's arrest.
Brannen's LinkedIn profile lists him as a counselor/recruiter for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the last 30 years. According to his profile, he holds a masters degree in religious education from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
According to the SMPSO web site, Brannen had previously been arrested in January 2016 on a charge of possessing pornography involving juveniles. Following that arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with bond set at $50,000.