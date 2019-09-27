ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville city employee was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual battery, according to a St. Martinville Police Department spokesman.
Cassius Bourda, 54, was questioned at the SMPD office Friday afternoon. He was arrested at the end of the interview.
According to police, a complaint was received on Sept. 24 accusing Bourda of sexual battery.
Bourda works in the city’s electric department as a lineman. According to Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet, Bourda was on a lunch break when the alleged incident occurred.
Touchet said he had spoken with Mayor Melinda Mitchell about Bourda’s status, but was not sure if he was on suspension as of Friday afternoon.
Mitchell recently pushed for a salary increase for Bourda when the council hired another lineman with credentials from another utility at a higher rate of pay.
Bourda was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail. His bond was set at $30,000.