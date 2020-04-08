UPDATED 5 p.m. CADE — St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have resolved a stand-off near the intersection of Smede Highway and Highway 182 in Cade.
Members of the SMPSO tactical team entered the mobile home just before 5 p.m., ending the three-hour stalemate. The resident, Scott Vallot, was taken into custody after the incident.
According to neighbors, deputies surrounded the mobile home in the 1600 block of Smede Highway after Vallot allegedly brandished a gun at a person who he said was standing too close to him. Deputies responded and began calling over a loudspeaker for Vallot to come out or at least let them know he is ok shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
An SMPSO public information officer said dispatchers received a call reporting the disturbance to set the events in motion.
Deputies said Vallot would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon. They said Vallot was the only person in the trailer.
Deputies in tactical gear arrived at about 3 p.m. to relieve the uniformed deputies who initially responded to the call.
An armored tactical vehicle arrived at the location shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies used the vehicle's public address system to play a high-pitched squeal to encourage Vallot to come out, then pulled the vehicle close to Vallot's mobile home to screen their operation.
More information will be published as it becomes available.