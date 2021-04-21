The search continues

THE MISSING

This is a list of the seven men still missing as of Tuesday evening. The U.S. Coast Guard is not releasing the names of any of those on the Seacor Power when it went down. This list was gathered from social media, family, friends and public records.

Dylan Daspit

Jay Guevara

Gregory Walcott

Darren Encalade

Jason Krell

Chaz Morales

Cooper Rozands

THE LOST

These are the six men whose bodies have been recovered since the Seacor Power capsized April 13.