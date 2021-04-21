Divers discovered the body of the sixth victim from the Seacor Power capsizing last week on Tuesday, according to the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.
Quinon Pitre, 31, of Franklin, was found inside the sunken vessel Tuesday. His identity was confirmed Tuesday evening. The cause of death has not been determined.
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search and rescue operations in the wake of the Seacor Power capsizing effective at sunset Monday, but divers from DonJon Marine and volunteers from the United Cajun Navy continue searching for the men still missing after the tragic sinking last week.
Nineteen people were on board the Seacor Power when it was caught in high winds and seas as it left Belle Pass south of Port Fourchon Tuesday afternoon. Of the nineteen on board, six were rescued April 13 within hours of the liftboat capsizing. As of Tuesday night, six have been recovered.
Seven remain missing.
The Seacor Power overturned when heavy seas and winds of 80 to 90 miles per hour swept through the Gulf of Mexico on the afternoon of April 13. The 234-foot liftboat capsized in about 50 to 55 feet of water.
The boat was on its way to Main Pass 138, 40 miles east of Venice. With legs that extend some 200 feet above the deck when the vessels are in transit, liftboats can be unstable in high seas or in high winds.
At the press conference Monday, it was said that the port bow leg of the Seacor Power still visible above the waves had been lowered five or six feet, indicating that Ledet may have been trying to lower the liftboat’s legs when it overturned. The legs extend or retract at about six feet per minute, meaning that the Seacor Power may have started lowering its legs a minute before it was capsized.