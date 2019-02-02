Pierre C. Shadeaux did in fact see his shadow Saturday morning during the Cajun Groundhog Day event at Bouligny Plaza. The event attracted a crowd in downtown New Iberia, where men, women and children waited with bated breath for the local nutria to emerge from its special hut to make its annual prediction on our weather for the next few months.
The forecast, unfortunately, signals a shorter spring and longer, hotter summer quickly encroaching upon Acadiana.
Shadeaux’s prediction was held after the essay winners for the Pierre C. Shadeaux contest read their winning entries on why the Cajun Groundhog is important to New Iberia.