A second person has been arrested in the wake of a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead over the weekend in Baldwin.
According to the St. Mary Sheriff's Office, Roshonda Thomas Washington, 50, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. he was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail shortly after 4 p.m.
Previously, Anthony Quinton Hills, 33, 800 block Morris Charles Street, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Sunday afternoon.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday to help the Baldwin Police Department with a shooting on Main Street in Baldwin. The victim, Brian Gibson Jr., 23, of Baldwin, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the SMPSO Investigations Section were called in. The investigation pointed to Hills as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Hills was contacted and he turned himself in to the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office. Hills' bail has been set at $1 million.
Washington's bond had not yet been set.