A second case of COVID-19, the disease associated with the novel coronavirus, has been identified in Iberia Parish.
Parish President Larry Richard said neither individual who tested positive is being treated at Iberia Medical Center.
Richard held a press conference at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Thursday evening to announce the first identified case, along with Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Region IV Medical Director Tina Stefanski.
He said the administration plans to follow the directions of the Center for Disease Control, Department of Health and Hospitals and Gov. John Bel Edwards. He also said he has been in constant contact with Stefanski.
Richard added that he had contacted all the mayors in the parish, as well as officials in surrounding parishes, to give them an update on the situation.
“This is not something that’s going to be unique to Iberia Parish and we need to make sure whatever we’re doing, we do it collectively,” Richard said.