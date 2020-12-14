Two employees are still unaccounted for at the Cargill Salt Mine at Avery Island after a roof collapse in the mine early Monday morning.
The facility has been shut down while rescue operations and an investigation into the incident are underway. According to a statement from the company, local rescue workers and members of the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration are on site.
There were 18 employees on shift at the time of the collapse. The other 16 employees have been evacuated without any reported injuries.
Calls to Cargill's public relation office for comment have not yet been returned.