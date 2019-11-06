In new data released today from the Louisiana Department of Education, the Iberia Parish School District has gained another 'A" rated school and a new "B" rated high school as well.
Delcambre High and Delcambre Elementary maintained their "A" ratings. Loreauville High joins the ranks as the third "A" rated school in the district.
Westgate High School also improved its ranking, going from a "C" school to a "B" school in the latest results, released today.
A more detailed report will be published in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Iberian.