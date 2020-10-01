According to his Twitter feed, Pres. Donald J. Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump tweeted earlier this evening that one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive earlier in the day and had been quarantined on the return trip from a rally in Duluth, Minnesota Wednesday evening.
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted at 11:54 p.m. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
It is not known if other members of the White House staff who had been on the trip were also infected. According to a memo from Trump's personal physician Cdr. Sean Conley, both Trumps are "both well at this time" and plan to spend their convalescence in the residence area of the White House.
"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions," Conley wrote. "Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."
This story will be updated as more information is available.